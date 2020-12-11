Kapil Sharma Celebrates Daughter Anayra’s First Birthday

Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians on Indian television. His daughter Anayra turned one yesterday. The comedy show host took to social media and uploaded some beautiful pictures of the celebration with his family and we are sure the authentic happiness on their faces will make your day.

In the pictures, Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni Chatrath and his mother Janak Sharma were seen donning black T-shirts with ‘Anayra turns one’ imprinted on them. And the birthday was looking like a princess in a super cute pink dress and a baby crown.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday 🤗 🙏 Ginni n Kapil 🙏

#gratitude #blessings #anayra #happybirthdayanayra”

Celebrities also wished Anayra a happy birthday. Yo-Yo Honey Singh took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Bahut bahut Mubarak,’ Neha Kakkar expressed, ‘Pyari Anayra. God bless!’ Krushna Abhishekh commented, ‘So sweet. God bless. So happy to see this,’ while Sumona Chakravarti wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to the cute munchkin.’ Richa Sharma, Mahhi Vij, Esha Gupta, Richa Chaddha, Sudesh Lehri, and many others commented on Kapil Sharma’s post and showered their love on Anayra.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Bharti Singh also took to Instagram and uploaded a video in which the comedian’s staff members are seen dancing their hearts out as they celebrate Anayra’s first birthday. They were also seen donning the ‘Anayra turns one’ in different colours. Have a look at the video here.

Well, what’s your take on Kapil Sharma’s daughter’s first birthday bash? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite stars.

