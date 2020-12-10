Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians and hosts on Indian television. He has also done several Bollywood films like Firangi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and more. The comedian is making a lot of buzz because of his epic body transformation. Kapil lost weight for his movies but his weight went up during lockdown. In an interview, his fitness trainer, Yogesh Bhateja revealed that the comedian is not only a major goofball on-screen but in real life as well.

Yogesh revealed that Kapil Sharma cheats on his diet as he is a Punjabi who loves food. The fitness trainer said that Kapil always breaks rules every now and then.

Yogesh Bhateja told Bollywood Life, “He breaks the rule every now and then and gives me a shock later saying, ‘Aree yaar Yogesh khaa liya yaar, sorry yaar khaa liya. (Yogesh, I cheated on diet. Sorry man, I just ate it).

Continuing further, Kapil Sharma‘s trainer added, “He has a very kiddish manner and woh jo uska ek known expression hai ki yaar ho gaya yaar, ho gaya. So, he breaks the diet multiple times (He uses his known expression to tell that he just cheated on his diet) But he covers it up. So, if I ask him to do 15 counts, he’ll do 25 just to cover it up. So, that way he is very positive and aggressive towards fitness. If he’ll commit a mistake, he’ll make sure to cover it up anyhow.”

Well, how inspired are you by Kapil Sharma’s gym story? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities, shows, movies and more.

