Gulshan Devaiah has been in the headlines for two things majorly. One his film Footfairy with Sagarika Ghatge and other his Twitter presence. Joining Koimoi recently for an exclusive chat, Gulshan spoke about choosing the film. He also shed light on his comment about Vijay Deverakonda during the same. Read on.

Footfairy, starring Gulshan and Sagarika is a thriller written and directed by Kanishk Varma. The film stars Devaiah as a CBI officer who is on a hunt for a serial killer. Deviaha says that the ending of the film impressed him to sign up.

When asked what made him say yes, Gulshan Devaiah said, “The ending of the film. I read the film, and I was so impressed, I didn’t let it go. Like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has a lot of cinema referencing likewise this one also has references to the genre. I have given some David Fincher references. I can’t take the entire credit for my films doing great. Many others have also worked on that project. It is unfair of me to unravel in that glory.”

The conversation took a turn towards his recent tweet about Vijay Deverakonda. We also saw Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda even replying to it. Gulshan Devaiah revealed that he did have a word with Anand. He said, “I replied to him (Anand), so I told him that it was not a personal attack or a jibe. I agree with your point that it can be perceived as a personal jibe. So my apologies for that. Since you pointed out that, so I am apologising to you but not your brother. But I still stand by it, that his (Vijay’s) comments are wrong. Be it in any context, it was wrong and will be”.

If you are unaware, Vijay Deverakonda in an interview had spoken about how we need a dictatorship with good intentions. The actor was talking about the possibility if he will join politics of not 5 years down the line.

Gulshan Devaiah added, “People have certain privilege like good quality education is a privilege in many countries including ours. Now you can endlessly argue to what means good quality. Toh hum aise privilege me na kabhi kabhi bakwas karne lagte hai. Humare privilege ko bohot jyada seriously lene lagte hai. I am not saying he has no right to say something; I am saying that it’s a bit idiotic”.

Footfairy releases on & Pictures on October 24, 2020.

