Chak De India completes 17 years of its successful theatrical run today! Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the 2007 release won the National Award for “wholesome entertainment” and is one of the best sports dramas made in India to date. But do you know the cost compared to box office collections? Scroll below for a detailed revisit.

The sports film was directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner, Yash Raj Films (YRF). It featured Shah Rukh Khan as an exiled hockey player and the former captain of the India men’s national field hockey team. He redeems himself by becoming a coach for India women’s national field hockey team and training his team towards triumph.

Chak De India Budget vs Box Office

As per Box Office India, Chak De India was made on a budget of 22 crores. Shah Rukh Khan starrer went on to earn a whopping 67.5 crores, which is about 207% higher than its estimated cost.

It also achieved many box office milestones in its journey. Chak De India was the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2007. It finished its lifetime run with the super-hit verdict.

At the global box office, it made gross earnings of 101 crores.

More about Chak De India

The ensemble cast featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside 16 ‘Chak De! Girls’ including Sagarika Ghatge, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, and Seema Azmi, among others.

The film hit the theatres screens on August 10, 2007, coinciding with Independence Day.

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! was the worst film of his career

Many wouldn’t know, but SRK and the entire team weren’t happy when they witnessed the film during the special screening. Ahead of the release, he ran away to England, consumed alcohol, and went to sleep in a depressed state. When he woke up the next day around 9 AM IST, he was surprised to witness the response of the cinegoers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD At The Worldwide Box Office (44 Days): Prabhas Starrer To Fail In Surpassing Pathaan’s 1060 Crores Lifetime Despite A Gap Of Less Than 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News