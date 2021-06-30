There are a few people whose vibes are so contagious that you become happy when they’re around. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is one such couple. Their unseen pictures from Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding are going viral on the internet. Check them out!

The couple is currently in the UK where the Indian Cricket team was playing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are quite active on Instagram and often share pictures and videos of themselves giving an insight into their personal and professional life to their fans. A fan account shared the unseen pictures of the couple from Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding back in 2017.

The couple can be seen happily dancing together. Take a look at the pictures here:

Those are some really happy and fun pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dancing their hearts out together!

Meanwhile, the couple stepped out to take a stroll with their daughter Vamika in London today and their pictures are going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Anushka can be seen wearing a long brown trench coat and donned a sleek ponytail. Vamika’s face cannot be seen in the pictures and the couple has especially requested the paps to not photograph their little munchkin.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their little bundle of joy, Vamika back in January this year. And announcing the birth of their daughter, the Indian Cricket captain took to his Instagram account and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

What are your thoughts on the couple’s unseen pictures from Zaheer & Sagarika’s wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

