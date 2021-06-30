Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make one of the hottest pairs on-screen in Bollywood. The two have given some magnificent hits together and share outstanding chemistry onscreen. But before the two working together, Hrithik had an opinion about Aishwarya. Read on to know.

Advertisement

Not only is their on-screen pair is a treat for sore eyes but their performances are highly commendable. The two have worked together in films like Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, and Guzaarish. All three films have won critical acclamation for their chemistry and performances.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first came together for Dhoom 2. During promotions of the film in 2006, Hrithik confessed that he only thought Aishwarya to be a pretty face with no talent. He admitted that he misjudged her to be just a pretty face lacking talent.

During an interview with Rediff.com (via IBTimes.com), Hrithik said, “I have to say that I had judged her wrong. I felt really foolish at that…Sometimes beauty just takes over so much of the other talents. She’s someone with a lot more mettle than just what shows on her face.”

The War actor further said that he was delighted to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘dedication’, ‘consistent focus’ and ‘approach to work’. He also said Aishwarya is a ‘thinking actress’.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan’s kissing scene in Dhoom 2 become one of the hottest onscreen kisses in Bollywood. The film came at a time when the actress was to tie the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. However, her lip-lock scene with Hrithik wasn’t favoured by her in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Must Read: When Vicky Kaushal Gave A Savage Reply To A Troll Who Said, “He Doesn’t Have Hero Face…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube