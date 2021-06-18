Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released 22 years ago. To celebrate the same Ajay Devgn took to social media to express gratitude to his fans for the love. Salman Khan too shared his thoughts on Instagram celebrating the milestone of the romantic drama.

Advertisement

Ajay, Salman and Aishwarya in the lead, the film was released in 1999 and it managed to create history at the box office. Fans loved the romantic drama of Sameer, Nandini and Vanraj at that time. The film is touted to be one of the biggest successes in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Salman Khan on Friday took to Instagram and shared a picture from behind the scenes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In the picture, the filmmaker is seen in an animated conversation with a crew member and Salman is also seen in the picture. Sharing the pic, Salman captioned, “Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko….. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions” Take a look at the picture below:

Interestingly, Salman Khan neither mentioned the film’s lead actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nor did he tag her in the picture he shared on social media. It is a well-known fact that Salman-Aishwarya fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, their relationship didn’t last long and they ended it on a bitter note.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, shared a couple of unseen behind-the-scenes photos with Salman, Aishwarya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The star even shared his thoughts about the film celebrating a milestone. He wrote, “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled.”

The official Instagram page of Bhansali productions too shared some unseen photos from the set featuring the three leading stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The post read, “We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we’re experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest ♥️ Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer’s testimony of love.”

Must Read: Kamaal R Khan Mocks Kangana Ranaut Over Passport Renewal Case: “Barwi (12) Fail, Nafrat Me Pel…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube