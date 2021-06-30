A biopic isn’t about aping the person on which the film is based, but it’s a portrayal of one’s personality. Very few films have been successful in following this important rule of a biopic and Sanju is definitely one of them. It’s an amalgamation of Ranbir Kapoor’s acting capability, Rajkumar Hirani’s sense of filmmaking and several other factors. But there’s one person who often gets ignored is stand-up comedian Sanket Bhosale.

Not many would be aware that Sanket Bhosale helped Ranbir in studying Sanjay Dutt’s mannerisms. He even trained Ranbir in adopting Sanjay’s ‘Bhai’ style.

For the unversed, Sanket Bhosale gained fame by enacting Sanjay Dutt on several TV shows. For Sanket, Sanjay is his idol and he loves the swag of the Bollywood veteran.

Helmed by Hirani and starring Ranbir, Sanju showed the life of Dutt and highlighted his drug addiction, alcoholism and the charges of unlawful activities.

Looking at the way Ranbir portrayed Sanjay in the film, it’s hard to believe that he was initially hesitant of playing the character. He had even said that he didn’t have confidence.

At the teaser launch, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. So, for me, it was a fan trying to play his icon on the screen. So, I think the hardest thing that I had to do was to give myself confidence that I could play this role. When Raju sir told me about it, I just didn’t have the confidence because I felt I won’t be able to do it. I don’t have the courage and the understanding. I don’t have the acting chops to do it.”

“It was just an opportunity to be a part of the story of someone, whom I consider my icon. He is flawed but a very good person,” Ranbir added on Sanju.

