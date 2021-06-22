Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl named Vamika earlier this year. The two are thoroughly enjoying their parenthood. Now the latest report reveals whether the NH10 actor will be returning to work or not. Scroll down to know more.

Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero in 2018. Anand L Rai’s film became a box office disaster, and since then the actress wasn’t seen in any film. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see her on the silver screen.

According to the PeepingMoon report, Anushka Sharma has no plans to return to work this year and she wants to focus on a newborn baby. A source close to the actress has revealed to the publication, “Anushka’s present priority is her newborn baby. She doesn’t want to take any kind of risk by stepping out for shoots at a time when everything is so uncertain. Furthermore, scientists, doctors, and healthcare specialists have predicted a possible third wave in India around October which is projected to affect children and would largely target Maharashtra. Anushka is taking all the safety protocols and not stepping out at all. She has instructed her team to not plan any shootings for this year.”

Since there’s no acting assignment to complete, Anushka Sharma has turned her focus on her production company Clean Slate Filmz. The production company has a line-up of films that are in different stages now. The line-up incorporates two Netflix projects (Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai, and Anvita Dutt’s Qala that marks the debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil alongside Tripti Dimri). The production house is also producing Navdeep Singh’s Amazon Prime Video project which will be an action feature film starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz is also working on Paatal Lok Season 2 and a few more features which are expected to go on the floor in 2022. It is also worth pointing out that the actress runs the production company along with her brother, and business partner Karnesh Ssharma.

Anushka has also signed a biopic based on former captain of the Indian National Women’s Cricket team Jhulan Goswami. The promo of the film was shot last year at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens stadium and the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2022. Apart from this, she is also said to be in talks for two other films including one by Yash Raj Films. However, not many details are yet revealed yet.

