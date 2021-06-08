Anushka Sharma was spotted travelling along with her husband Virat Kohli and the Indian Cricket team as they are preparing for a match against New Zealand at the World Test Championship Finals. South African cricketer AB De Villiers’ wife Danielle De Villiers has shared a never-seen picture of mommy Anushka with her little bundle of joy, Vamika.

Danielle did a ‘Ask Me Anything’ with fans on her Instagram and shared a pic with the actress while answering a fan question.

A fan asked Danielle De Villiers, “Do you and Anushka Sharma hang out?” Replying to the same, she replied, “She’s one of the loveliest and most kind-hearted people I’ve ever met. We don’t live in the same country but if we did I would like to think we would.”

Both the mommies look super cute here. Both the ladies wore matching baby carriers and had their face shield on.

Recently, Anushka Sharma accompanied her husband Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika on the IPL tournament. The couple has requested the paps to not take pictures of her little one while they send them flowers and sweets announcing the birth of Vamika.

Back in March, a paparazzi head called in for a backlash with his latest move. The person in question here shared a few pictures of Anushka, Virat and Vamika from the airport, and that has brought him criticism. The photos were taken when the family with other cricketers and their families were heading to Pune for the series with England. Read on to know everything and also catch the reactions.

What are your thoughts on Danielle De Villiers sharing a cute picture with Anushka Sharma and Vamika? Tell us in the comments below.

