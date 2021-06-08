Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, everyone is back in action. NCB has summoned his friend Sidharth Pithani along with several others. NCB’s charge sheet of Rhea Chakraborty recently went viral, and we saw various allegations against Sara Ali Khan. Amidst it all, the list of Most Desirable Woman Of 2020 has been released and it’s leaving many startled!

Advertisement

Recently, a leading portal conducted a survey of India’s 50 Most Desirable Woman of 2020. The list included Nora Fatehi, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani amongst others. The ultimate title was awarded to Rhea.

Advertisement

As expected, most Sushant Singh Rajput fans weren’t happy with the announcement. A certain section started opposing a prime accuse in a legal case being given such recognition. Others simply refused to believe the survey and shared their opinions on Twitter.

Netizens have flooded the social media platforms with opinions against Rhea Chakraborty being the ‘Most Desirable Woman of 2020.’

A user wrote, “WAITT!!!! WHATTT That should be “UNDESIRABLE” for sure! #RheaChakraborty

WAITT!!!!🧐 WHATTT 😳😳😳😳 That should be "UNDESIRABLE" for sure! #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/Zv3k6IwZpA — Tun Tun Mausi (@mausi_tun) June 8, 2021

Another shared a picture of Akshay Kumar’s reaction (Heyy Babyy meme) and wrote, “#RheaChakraborty is on trending When I saw it my reaction be like:”

#RheaChakraborty is on trending When I saw it my reaction be like: pic.twitter.com/u7ycGzW1jO — Supriya (@Supriy_a_) June 8, 2021

“#TOIlet paper washes #RheaChakraborty in their final white washing! #HailPaidMedia as for #SSR being the top in men, he does not need your fake survey!” read a tweet slamming alleged paid PR.

#TOIlet paper washes #RheaChakraborty in their final white washing! #HailPaidMedia as for #SSR being the top in men, he does not need your fake survey! — Meena Das Narayan (@MeenaDasNarayan) June 7, 2021

A user wrote, “#RheaChakraborty is TOI’s ‘Most Desirable Women’ – not their reader’s.”

“I wondered…iski desire kari kisne…wht kind of joke it is???lgta h koi times wala he iski desire karta h.. baaki to ptani firSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #RheaChakraborty,” tweeted another.

I wondered…iski desire kari kisne…wht kind of joke it is???lgta h koi times wala he iski desire karta h.. baaki to ptani fir😅 #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/fe8MlsZGE8 — AnuShree mathur (@anushree34) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, a final verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput is still awaited from CBI. Rhea Chakraborty, on the other hand, is still on the radar of NCB.

Must Read: Tusshar Kapoor On The Downside Of Being A Star Kid: “No Matter What We Do The Glass Will Always Be Half Empty”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube