The Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken a 360-degree turn after Rhea Chakraborty’s statements to the NCB have come out. As the first death anniversary of the late actor is nearing, NCB is leaving no stones unturned to come to a conclusion in this case. We already told you about the Jalebi actresses accusations against Sara Ali Khan. But, now, some more shocking confessions about SSR’s sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu and his brother-in-law will leave you shocked.

Advertisement

Rhea has spoken about the use of the drug Clomnezepan in the recent NCB charge sheet. She further revealed that she used to constantly fear that Sushant would die when he was living with his sister Meetu and that the late actor was already an addict when she met him. The most shocking allegation, however, is that SSR and his family did drugs together. Keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

According to reports in Zee News, an excerpt of Rhea Chakraborty’s statement reads, “There are some conversation related to uses and effect of Clomnezepan. I would like to explain that the above are prescription drugs prescribed by Dr Nikita Shah. Showik and I are seen here discussing the Google side effect of Clomnezepan.”

Rhea Chakraborty added, “On confirming with the doctor, she confirmed to continue the prescription medicine as advised. Sushant was not doing well, and his condition was worsening; hence, Showik was worried about Clomnezepan and its side effects.”

Rhea then spoke about Sushant’s sister. “I would also like to add that on 08 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput received a WhatsApp msg from his sister Priyanka Singh telling him to take Librium 10 mg, Nexito, etc. which are drugs under the NDPS Act, 1985. She has also provided a prescription from Dr Tarun who is a cardiologist and has marked Sushant for OPD patient, without consulting or meeting or online consultation with Sushant. These medicines are not to be given or administered without a psychiatrist consultation,” she said.

Rhea Chakraborty added that these drugs could have caused his untimely death as his sister Meetu was living with him. Rhea also stated that Sushant used to consume marijuana without her consent. She added that she wanted to admit Sushant Singh Rajput to a hospital but couldn’t do so without his content.

Rhea concluded by stating, “I would also like to add that Sushant’s family members were aware of his marijuana addiction. I would also like to state that his sister Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law Siddharth were also consuming Marijuana with Sushant and even procured the same for him.”

Well, this revelation definitely is shocking for everyone. We hope that the NCB reaches to a conclusion soon.

Must Read: Dilip Kumar’s Health Is Now Stable, To Be Discharged In Next 2-3 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube