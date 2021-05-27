Is Rhea Chakraborty Hinting At Sushant Singh Rajput's Delayed Justice Through Her Latest Post?

For Rhea Chakraborty, 2020 was harder than many after losing her close one in Sushant Singh Rajput and then facing the wrath of social media more than Indian law. There still hasn’t been a concluding statement made in the case of the passing away of the talented actor.

Fans of Sushant proudly call themselves SSR’s warriors, and they’re making sure the news shouldn’t die until the actor’s family doesn’t get justice. Rhea, regularly, takes to her Instagram posting quotes on hope and faith.

This evening she posted a quote that read, “From great suffering, comes great strength. You’ll just have to trust me on this one. Hang in there. Love. Rhea.”

Here’s the post:

She indeed has been through great suffering and has mustered strength on this journey. But, is this cryptic post a hint towards the delayed justice in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Last month Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a hope-filled message with her fans. She shared a picture of herself dressed in a yellow kurta, reading poet Rabindranath Tagore’s collection of poems, “Gitanjali”.

She wrote: “The question and the cry “Oh, where?” melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance, “I AM!” — Rabindranath Tagore, Gitanjali #keepingthefaith.”

Within minutes, her close friend Shibani Dandekar posted “love you” with a heart emoji. Rhea has not been very regular on social media after the death of her alleged boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in the first Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet and her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant’s death case.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in September last year on a drug-related charge. Meanwhile, the actress is part of the film “Chehre” starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Chehre is her first film release after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

