Actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, shows how he listens to the bad screenplay and tries “to pretend”, in a set of Instagram pictures he posted on Monday.

“Listening to bad screenplay and trying to pretend,” he wrote alongside the images, where he is seen, gazing and smiling.

Actor Vijay Varma took to Babil’s comment section and wrote: “Been there done that.”

Actress Tillotama Shome called Babil “so brave”.

Babil is all set to make his debut in Anushka Sharma’s upcoming production titled “Qala”. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars “Bulbbul” actress Triptii Dimri.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few memories of his father.

He posted a series of throwback pictures and recalled how the late actor once decided that his wife Sutapa Sikdar and younger son Ayaan would give Babil a haircut when he came home from university. In the pictures, Babil can be seen sitting on a chair as Ayaan and Sutapa cut his hair. Ayaan can also be shaving Babil’s hair with a trimmer. He credited Irrfan for taking the picture.

In the post, Babil Khan wrote: “In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Anyway a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020).”

