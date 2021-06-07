Just last month, we brought you the news that the makers of Ramayana were looking at casting either Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan in their magnum opus. This film will see Hrithik Roshan would play Ravana and Mahesh Babu as Ram. Now, as per a recent report, the makers are keen on casting Kareena, but she’s asking for a whopping fee.

Advertisement

As per the recent update, Kareena loved the part, but her asking price is way over what the producers anticipated. In fact, the report states that they are contemplating taking it to a younger actress now. Read on for more.

Advertisement

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that if Kareena Kapoor Khan is brought on board, she will most likely not start the filming soon. This insider said, “Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta’s film first because they are smaller films that will be completed in one month’s time each. Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo also realises that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it’s a retelling of Ramayana from Sita’s point of view.”

While she wants to finish her other, smaller projects first is fine, the source also added that Kareena Kapoor Khan is asking for a whopping fee to star in the project. The insider revealed, “Bebo who usually asks in the Rs. 6-8 crores range for her films has quoted a sum of Rs. 12 crores which has put the producers in a jiffy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and also taking the film to a younger actress, as well. But talks are on and Bebo remains the first choice.”

For more news and updates. Stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Used To Offer Marijuana Joints To Rhea Chakraborty? Explosive Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube