Anupam Kher Calls Working In COVID Era A Humbling Experience

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared that working in the Covid-19 era is indeed a humbling experience.

Kher recently wrapped up the shoot of a film titled “The Last Show”, and he took to social media to open up on the experience.

“It is a wrap for me and my friend Satish Kaushik for our movie #TheLastShow. It has been the most satisfying, energising and enriching experience to be working in this film. Especially sharing the screen space with the great #KaushikSaab,” Kher wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of him with Satish Kaushik.

“Also working in the times of #Covid19 was really a new and humbling experience. Waiting to sharing our labour of love with the world soon. Watch out for this space,” he added.

Actor Satish Kaushik also shared an image with Kher and wrote: “Spending time with ur best friend while working is the greatest joy of life. Shooting together, Eating all three meals together, Laughing together, sharing stories. Actors in search of good work.”

The film’s team was shooting in Bhopal. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is helming the project.

In September, Kher had shared a picture with Satish Kaushik to announce that the two will start shooting the film soon.

“SHOW MUST GO ON! We friends four friends @satishkaushik2178 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri and I are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow! The film is about friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears. We begin principle shooting mid-Sept. Pls bless us!” Kher had posted on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Veteran actor Anupam Kher spent his birthday this year with his friend, the Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

“This is the third year in a row that we have met over lunch for my birthday, it was gracious enough for Mr De Niro to accept my lunch invitation. Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the God of Acting,” Anupam Kher shared.

The actor also posted their photo on Instagram.

Last year too De Niro had organised a lunch for Anupam Kher on his birthday and this year, too, both friends were seen dining out on a special day.

On the Bollywood front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s “The Kashmir Files”, based on the Kashmir Genocide.

