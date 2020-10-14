Koimoi already told you about Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra testing positive for COVID-19. His co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal also shared their update for their fans on social media as they tested negative for the virus. Sharad had mild symptoms, and he was home quarantined. Dheeraj Dhoopar had temporarily replaced the actor.

Well, we undoubtedly missed Sharad from the show. Now it’s finally time to rejoice as the actor has shared his COVID-19 update on his social media. The actor has finally tested negative for the virus. Read the article to know more.

Sharad Malhotra took to Instagram on 14th October and wrote, “”NEGATIVE” never sounded so sweet A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague’s, Fans(who’ve also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one’s who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn’t have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits.”

As soon as Sharad Malhotra posted his COVID-19 update, his fans started expressing their happiness in the comments. One user wrote, “Superb news Bhai ! @sharadmalhotra009 I know you would bounce back more strongly ! God bless !” Another fan commented, “Plz come fast in nagin ..we r waiting.” Ohh my god wow❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you negative tested… Stay healthy❤️✨,” read the third comment. A fourth one commented, “Hey I’m Your Biggest Fan love you so much aapka phir se kab comeback Hoga Nagin 5 ke set per please jaldi aao😢😢😢😢 Biggest Fan from Bihar love you so much ek like to kar do.”

His Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal also took to the comment box and wrote, “Awesome news bro. 🤗 Come back soon 😊.”

We hope Sharad Malhotra joins the shoot of Naagin 5 soon. How excited are you to see him back on the show? Do let us know your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

