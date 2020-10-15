Queen Fame Vikas Bahl To Make His OTT Directorial Debut With ‘Sunflower’

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl is set to step into the digital world.

The director of “Queen” and “Super 30” is now gearing to make a web show titled “Sunflower”, a crime comedy set in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower. The show promises a quirky set of characters.

“This is my first project as a digital creator and it is fantastic to start off with. ‘Sunflower’ is a project that has been exciting from the moment we conceptualised it to the point we finalised the script,” Vikas Bahl said.

The cast has not been revealed yet. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is directed by Rahul Sen Gupta. It is scheduled to release on Zee5 in April 2021.

Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl has been given a clean chit by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Reliance Entertainment which probed an allegation of sexual misconduct made against him by a former employee of Phantom Films, according to a statement issued by Reliance Entertainment.

“It is true that the ICC report exonerated Vikas. With ICC clearing Vikas Bahl’s name, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as ‘Super 30’ director,” Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement.

Bahl, who shot to fame as the director of “Queen”, was accused by the woman of sexual harassment on a trip to Goa in 2015. The film’s lead actress Kangana Ranaut, as well as Bahl’s then partners Kashyap and Motwane, also spoke of his alleged misconduct.

A source told IANS that the matter was probed by an all-women committee with two lawyers, one internal and one external.

The clean chit has enabled Bahl’s credit as director of Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Super 30” to be reinstated. His name will feature in the trailer which will be out next week.

Reliance Entertainment held a 50 per cent stake in Phantom Films — co-owned by Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Madhu Mantena — which was dissolved last year after the #MeToo controversy.

