Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Gives It Back To Gulshan Devaiah: “Maybe A Khopdi With Actual Substance Would....”

Later last week, Vijay Deverakonda made to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. His thoughts on joining politics brought a huge backlash towards him. Reacting to the same was Gulshan Devaiah who took a sarcastic dig at the Arjun Reddy actor on the same day. Replying to him now is Vijay‘s brother Anand Deverakonda. Below is all you need to know about the same.

In a video clip from an interview that went viral, Vijay can be seen talking about his stand about politics. As per him, not everyone should be allowed to vote. In his explanation, he calls dictatorship with good intentions a solution to the problems we are facing.

Reacting to Vijay Deverakonda’s same video with his standard sarcasm, Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “I suggest a haircut to release some pressure on the khopdi (sic).”

The tweet reached Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda, who decided to reply to the Ramleela actor. He advised Devaiah to understand the context before he makes any personal comments about the person. He wrote, “Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media (sic).”

Meanwhile, in the viral video when the interviewers ask him if he will be joining politics five years down the line, Vijay Deverakonda says, “The political system itself in some way is not making sense, as in how we go about the elections is not making sense in some way. I don’t even think everyone should be allowed to vote. There’s a concept when you get on a plane and you’re flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Should we let the 300 passengers on board decide to vote who is going to go on that plane? No! We let an efficient agency like the airlines who is most competent and understand this business better to put the best person possible to fly the plane.”

Explaining his belief in the dictatorship system, Vijay Deverakonda explained how it will work. He said, “I’d like to be a dictator, if at all. That’s the way you can make a change. I’m having good intentions, you don’t know what’s good for you, maybe, but just stick to this and five or 10 years down the line it’s going to pay off. I think somewhere dictatorship is the right way but you need to have a good guy”.

