Vijay Deverakonda Shares His Escape From 'The Abnormalcy Of Being An Actor' & We Are So Jealous

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has revealed how he runs away from what he terms as the abnormalcy of being an actor.

In a new Instagram picture, the “Arjun Reddy” actor, Vijay is seen enjoying a meal. He flaunts long hair and wears an off-white shirt.

Alongside the image, which currently has 1.9 million likes, Vijay wrote: “Europe – my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor and most importantly my food heaven.”

Vijay’s next is tentatively titled “Fighter”. He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed that he looks forward to working with filmmaker Sukumar, and also promised memorable cinema to the fans.

“Sukumar – Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr,” the actor tweeted the announcement on Monday.

Fans are equally excited about Vijay collaborating with the director, known for films like “Arya”, “Jagadam” and “100% Love”.

“Long way to go Rowdy. Totally excited for ur next blockbuster,” a fan tweeted, referring to the actor as “Rowdy”, as he is fondly known to fans and friends.

Another user wrote: “That’s some combination. Looking forward.”

