Actress Mouni Roy loves wearing sarees and she says that she feels beautiful draped in the outfit. Her latest Instagram post bears testimony.

Advertisement

Mouni has posted two pictures on Instagram wearing a low-waist white saree paired with a multi-coloured blouse.

Advertisement

“I feel beautiful draped in a Saree,” Mouni captioned the image.

She had earlier posted a bikini picture, with the caption outlining her weekend plans.

Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

What’s your take on Mouni Roy’s Saree avatar? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Shikha Talsania On Bollywood Setting Beauty Norms For Actresses: “I Think It Is Changing, But At A Very Glacial Speed”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube