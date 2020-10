Mouni Roy Shows Off Her BIG Diamond Ring, Netizens Ask Her If She's Engaged!

An Instagram post by Mouni Roy on Tuesday has sparked off speculation among fans if the actress is announcing her engagement.

Mouni shared a photo on her verified Instagram account where she is seen flaunting a big diamond-studded ring.

Although the post is an advertisement of a brand selling engagement rings, the picture left celebrities and netizens wondering if Mouni Roy intended to announce her engagement.



Commenting on Mouni’s post, film producer Pragya Kapoor wrote: “OMG! You got me for a second.” Producer Warda Khan S Nadiadwala commented: “Whatttttt? Are you indirectly announcing the engagement?” Actress Simmran Kaur Mundi wrote: “Ha ha ha! You had me until I read the caption.” In the caption, Mouni talks of a brand that specialises in engagement rings. Actress Smriti Khanna commented: “Thought it was an engagement announcement post.”

Similar comments flooded the post, with fans guessing if this was an indirect way for Mouni Roy to announce getting engaged.

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra“, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

