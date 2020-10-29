Fatima Sana Shaikh Admits She Texted Rajkumar Hirani To Cast Her Along With Shah Rukh Khan In His Next

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently in news for her upcoming films Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. Both films are releasing in the Diwali period and while SPMB is a theatrical release, Ludo will directly release on OTT.

While Fatima has her hands full of interesting projects, she now wants to work with her favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal recently spoke about how she sent text messages to filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani when she came to know about his and SRK’s collaboration.

Talking to TOI, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “I am like his another other fan who is obsessed with him. I don’t know what magic he has but I eagerly wait for his films. I believe he is doing a film with Raju Hirani, I don’t know I read it somewhere. I was like waah yaar my two favourite people! I had even texted Raju sir if you are casting, I am there! And I was hoping that he would be willing,”

Fatima Sana Shaikh who has worked in action-adventure Thugs Of Hindostan set in the pre-Independence era along with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Katrina Kaif says she wants to explore period films in the future. “I love period films, gangster movies. I love that world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. So for me, it is more about the director than the genre because if a director has a certain aesthetic to his storytelling then you want to be a part of his story-telling. No matter what era it is set in or the genre.”

Talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in lead. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma who has earlier directed Tere Bin Laden & Parmanu. The film will hit cinemas on November 13.

Anurag Basu’s Ludo has Fatima Sana Shaikh along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma. The dark comedy will start streaming on Netflix from November 12. Are you excited for both films?

