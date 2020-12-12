Saiyami Kher is all set to treat fans with her upcoming project Unpaused. It is an anthology film that revolves around fictional stories amid the pandemic. The actress will be seen in a romantic plot alongside Gulshan Devaiah, which has been helmed by director duo Raj & DK.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with the Unpaused cast. We spoke at length about the film as well as the cast shared some fun anecdotes from the sets. Gulshan Devaiah also spoke about his unfortunate divorce during the conversation.

If one has noticed Saiyami Kher’s trajectory, the actress has come up with projects in a gap of every 2 years. She made her debut with Mirzya in 2016. Her next project was Mauli in 2018 and then Special Ops, and Choked released this year.

Was it a conscious decision? Saiyami Kher answers, “It wasn’t conscious at all. It happens when a film doesn’t do well at the box office, and the actor doesn’t take any conscious decisions. In fact, the actor is greedy and waiting to work. So I was just lucky.”

Saiyami Kher continued, “Actually, Anurag (Kashyap) told me we’d do Choked right after I’d finished Mirzya and he had not watched the film. But when you work with him, he says one thing. But then it happens 3 years later. So, I had to wait out that time. I spent a year and a half with Special OPS, Breathe and Choked. So that 1.5 years was also spent in shooting. But I never want to stop working. For all those people listening, I’m always waiting and ready to work!”

Well, we hope Unpaused turns out to be the game-changer for Saiyami Kher and she’s flooded with lots and lots of projects after this.

Meanwhile, the anthology also includes short films by Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun. Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Abhishek Banerjee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ishwak Singh are the other leading actors.

Unpaused releases on 18th December on Amazon Prime Video.

