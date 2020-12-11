Eros Now, one of South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), have announced a robust slate of 46 compelling stories. This slate includes 33 film premieres and 13 originals in eight-plus languages. The slate was unveiled by Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Defining their diverse slate as #KahaaniHarRangKi, Eros Now has announced these engaging stories that span across different genres, languages, and narratives. Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with Eros’ Vicky Donor’, introduced the diverse slate of #KahaaniHarRangKi in a unique way. Check it out here.

Kartik too had his own unique way of announcing the slate. While showcasing the titles, he also is seen as a part of a uniquely creative promo where he introduced the regional titles by speaking in different languages (Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi) in resonance to the fact that Eros Now has films and series in various languages. Click here to watch it.

Eros Now’s #KahaaniHarRangKi will offer original series such as Pyaar, Salt City, Metro Park 2,754, The Swap, Flipkart, 7 Kadam amongst others. Original films will include The Last Rave, Roam Rome Main, Switch to name a few. Premieres across regional languages will consist of titles such as Boxer, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Bidhrohini, Kesari.

The slate features 46 stories, including 13 originals, and 33 film premieres. Besides this, 30 quickies, and 10 short films, will also be added. These stories are helmed by a galaxy of powerful actors. The list includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vikrant Massey, Akshaye Khanna, Ranvir Shorey, Amit Sadh, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajkummar Rao, Rituparna Sengupta, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, and Rohini Hattangadi, amongst others.

Commenting on the upcoming Eros Now slate, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group said, “We are committed to investing in quality programming that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora, and this huge content slate adds to Eros Now’s massive entertainment catalogue. India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and their preferred language. This amazing slate will deepen our connection with the audience and offers entertainment like never before.”

