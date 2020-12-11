Bollywood producers Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Ashutosh Gowariker (AGPPL) are known to deliver power-packed movies. In fact, when the duo collaborated in the past, we got the much loved Shah Rukh Khan starter Swadesh. Now, the two producers will be coming together for a sports drama titled Toolsidas Junior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You read that right. Bhushan Kumar‘s T-Series and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (AGPPL) have decided to join hands to bring together the inspiring human sports drama in the form of Toolsidas Junior. This will be the producers first joint film production. Check out the posters here:

Sharing the posters on their Twitter handle, T-Series wrote, “Get your cue sticks ready! #ToolsidasJunior coming soon!” Sunita Gowariker, also shared the posters on social media writing, “New Association but 18 years of professionally associating on various projects! Welcome T-Series Films…hop on to the ride!”

Toolsidas Junior stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor along with child actor Varun Buddhadev. Varun will appear in the lead role. It has been reported that Kapoor will play the role of Buddhadev’s father while Dutt will slip into the skin of a snooker coach. An official announcement of the characters of the film has not been made yet.

An Ashutosh Gowariker Productions & T-Series production, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker. It is written & directed by Mridul.

Must Read: Exclusive! Gulshan Devaiah On The Most Surprising Thing Happened In Love: “Didn’t Think I’d Get Divorced”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube