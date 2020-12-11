The much-awaited thrilling drama, Mayday begins the shoot of the film today in Hyderabad. The film features. Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share this special day with everyone. The actor shared, “Happy to officially begin MayDay🙏 in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers.

Advertisement

Releases on 29th April 2022.

Happy to officially begin MayDay🙏 in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers.

Releases on 29th April 2022.@SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @KumarMangat pic.twitter.com/QNKBjtvOu7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 11, 2020

Produced by Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Films, Mayday is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat, Vikrant Sharma, Hasnain Husaini, Jay Kanujia, Sandeep Kewlani and Tarlok Singh. Directed by Devgn himself, the film is set to release on 29th April, 2022.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi

Must Read: Chhorii: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares The Sleeping Technique She Uses While Prepping For The Horror Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube