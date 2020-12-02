The Ajay Devgn-starrer Apaharan turned 15 on Wednesday, and the actor took to social media to post his memories about the 2005 Prakash Jha crime drama.

Advertisement

“The cast, the plot, the intensity in characters made this movie a memorable one… Celebrating #15YearsOfApaharan,” Devgn shared on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

The film co-starred Bipasha Basu and Nana Patekar, and was given a National Award for Best Screenplay.

Devgn is all set to turn director with the thriller drama “Mayday” co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

The actor will also be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Anees Bazmee directorial Naam seems like the film might get to see a release finally after 16 long years of its wrap. Yes you read that right, the film might soon release but on television and below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Anees Bazmee recently saw the release of one of his other films on Television. Titled It’s My Life the film was released recently and was an adaptation of Telugu film Bommarillu. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, it starred Harman Baweja and Genelia Deshmukh. Following this is Devgn starrer Naam.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee is all set to revive his project Naam. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sameera Reddy and Bhumika Chawla. The filmmaker is contemplating whether it will be an OTT release or will get to TV like It’s My Life. The filmmaker has said that the thriller has Ajay Devgn’s best performance of all time.

Talking to the portal, Ajay Devgn’s Naam director Anees Bazmee said, “The producer has said Naam is releasing soon. I don’t have any more details on this.”

Must Read: Exclusive: Indoo Ki Jawani Director Abir Sengupta Opens Up On Releasing The Movie In Theatres & Cancel Culture

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube