The one thing that every female wants to know about their favourite actor is if he is single or not? Well, currently almost every other girl on social media is crushing on Rohit Saraf. Especially after his two back to back releases on Netflix, Ludo and Mismatched.

We are sure that all you girls want to know if Rohit is dating anyone? In fact, Rohit’s name has been linked with several girls, which is why the curiosity to know who is he actually dating increased amongst fans. When we happened to interact with the young star, he revealed some exclusive details about his relationship status. We bet you don’t want to miss out on that scoop. Continue scrolling down.

Koimoi interacted with Rohit Saraf for a fun chat, and the actor was all smiles for the kind of appreciation he has been receiving for Mismatched and Ludo. But, when we told him that his name is linked with three girls, his Mismatched co-actor Prajakta Koli, Ludo co-actor Pearle Maaney and good friend Aisha Ahmed, he was shocked.

With raised eyebrows, he replied, “To Whosoever this may concern, Pearle is married and is about to deliver a child, please baksh do. Prajakta Koli is very openly dating a boy for the past 9 years; his name is Vrishank. He is a very, very sweet boy, and I absolutely love him. There is nothing between Prajakta and me,” said Rohit Saraf.

He further continued, “We are really close, thanks to Mismatched, which you should watch if you haven’t. There is nothing beyond that. Aisha Ahmed also is a very very dear friend of mine. We are not dating.”

After this, the actor went on to say, “Rohit Saraf Is Single.” When we asked him that is he available? He replied, “that remains a question mark.”

Now, does that ring a bell? Rohit neither denied nor accepted that he is dating someone. What should we conclude from this? Can you tell? What do you think is his relationship status? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, watch this fun segment in the video below:

