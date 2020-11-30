There has been n number of films that were shot and wrapped up but never saw the light of the day. These films often are forgotten by the masses and only remembered as a project that was. One such film happens to be Ajay Devgn’s Anees Bazmee directorial Naam. But it seems like the film might get to see a release finally after 16 long years of its wrap. Yes you read that right, the film might soon release but on television and below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Anees Bazmee recently saw the release of one of his other films on Television. Titled It’s My Life the film was released recently and was an adaptation of Telugu film Bommarillu. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, it starred Harman Baweja and Genelia Deshmukh. Following this is Devgn starrer Naam.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee is all set to revive his project Naam. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sameera Reddy and Bhumika Chawla. The filmmaker is contemplating whether it will be an OTT release or will get to TV like It’s My Life. The filmmaker has said that the thriller has Ajay Devgn’s best performance of all time.

Talking to the portal, Ajay Devgn’s Naam director Anees Bazmee said, “The producer has said Naam is releasing soon. I don’t have any more details on this.”

Meanwhile, it was last year when Anees Bazmee had shared a picture of Ajay Devgn from the sets of Naam in Switzerland. With the picture he wrote, “This was taken in Switzerland, while shooting for an unreleased film ‘Naam’ with @ajaydevgn, #BhumikaChawla & @reddysameera. It was a suspense thriller jo aapko bohot pasand aati. Yahin ummeed karta hoon ki ek din yeh movie release ho aur aap sabko dekhne mile. #ThrowbackThursday.”

Earlier titled Benaam, the Ajay Devgn starrer was shot in 2004. Initially, it was offered to Priyanka Chopra, but Sameera Reddy was finally signed for the role. The film has music by Himesh Reshammiya. It was said that the film was eying a releasing in 2013 but did not hit the shores then.

