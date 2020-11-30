Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising young actors in the Bollywood industry. She debuted with Kedarnath and immediately grabbed the attention from fans and critics from all across the country. The young diva is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh and has always wanted to be an actress. After her grand debut, the 25-year-old bagged a role in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh which was a blockbuster hit.

Coolie No.1 is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film which happens to be one of the most iconic films of the 90s. In a conversation with PTI, Sara Ali Khan spoke about how she doesn’t compare herself with her co-actors.

“When you’re working with people like Ranveer and Varun, aapki aukat nahin hoti (you are not in a position) to make such comparisons. You’re just thankful that people like Rohit, David sir, Ranveer or Varun are working with you. You just don’t want to compare these things,” said the Kedarnath actress.

“Screen time doesn’t matter because these people teach and inspire you so much. You are narrating a good story, entertaining people, so who cracked which joke is a battle I don’t want to get into,” said Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about her role in Simmba, Sara mentioned that she thinks that it’s as much as her film as it was of Ranveer Singh’s. The only intention is to make a joint effort better while collaborating with actors and directors, she further stated.

“You have to own whatever you do. I don’t think it’s about comparison, about women versus men, me versus Ranveer or Varun. It’s a collective experience and energy, which will reflect on a scene and only make the film better. My goal is just that. It won’t be good if I start competing with Ranveer or Varun.”

Coolie No.1 releases on December 25, 2020, on Amazon Prime and this will be the first time we will witness Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s sizzling chemistry together on big screens.

