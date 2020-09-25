Ishaan Khatter is all set to try his skills at comedy with Phone Bhoot, and the young actor is excited.

“Of course I am terribly excited, and also very enthusiastic to share screen space with Siddhant (Chaturvedi) who is a friend of mine,” Ishaan told IANS, adding that the script “was something that really convinced me to do it”.

“Phone Bhoot” is a horror-comedy co-starring Katrina Kaif and Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan describes it as a laugh riot.

“It is a laugh riot. Horror comedies have been done before but this is an exceptionally funny film. It’s very meta in its humour, it’s a film that doesn’t go from gag to gag. It has a funny and interesting story but it’s also just hysterical throughout,” he claimed.

“For me, this is my first in the comedy genre and I am very excited because it is so different from everything I have done before.”

Ishaan says the film will help him explore himself. “It will push me into a totally different space as an actor, I was looking for something like this. I have done a lot of work that has been intense. This will be a new fun direction to explore,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter has posted a video on his beefed-up body transformation.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his workout and diet schedule of almost two months. In the clip, he is seen lifting heavy weights and eating clean.

Alongside the clip, Ishaan Khatter wrote: “The real grind. A major part of the physical prep on.. When @macriaan told me he wanted a “sakht launda” in Blackie, it had to be done. Jo mangta hai woh mangtaich hai.”

“Few people know what it takes, so I cut together a little montage. 80 per cent of the days, you aren’t motivated. Those are the days that count. Where ever you are, however you are. 6 months of the grind in 2 and a half minutes. Almost 6 kgs of a clean bulk in 2 months. All work. No ball talk. Let’s go.”

