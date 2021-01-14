Master led by Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has hit the cinema halls and is welcomed with a delightful cheer by the audience. Carrying the burden of being the first major movie to release post-pandemic, the duo of ‘Vijays’ has started the box office journey on a blockbuster note. This isn’t the only ‘bumper’ news coming about the film; a Hindi remake is already all on the cards.

WHAT! Yeah, that must be a unanimous reaction of many to this news. Many might buy this, many won’t, but that’s what the reports are stating. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film is all set to get a Hindi remake, and the man producing this is Murad Khetani.

Murad now has a versed experience in bringing South films to Bollywood as he’s the person behind Arjun Reddy’s conversion to Kabir Singh on screen. He produced Shahid Kapoor starrer which proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. It’s been reported that the paperwork is already done and an official announcement is awaited.

According to Pinkvilla, “Around two weeks back, Murad along with the team of Endemol visited Hyderabad for a special screening of Master, after coordinating with the producers of Tamil original. They loved the film and decided to bankroll it in Hindi. This meeting led to paperwork and the producers now officially have the Hindi remake rights under their kitty. They have bagged the rights for a hefty sum.”

The same report also stated, “Like Tamil, Murad and co are planning to cast two top stars from Bollywood for the Hindi remake as well. However, they will start approaching the actors on having a director on board. Be assured; this will be among the biggest casting coups in recent times.”

If two big stars team up for Master’s Hindi remake, do you think it’ll prove to be a big hit? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

