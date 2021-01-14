Varun Dhawan is one of those young Bollywood stars whose marriage has evoked a lot of curiosity among fans as well as media. It’s a known fact that the charming and talented actor is dating his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal and it was also reported recently that they got secretly engaged. But the rumours were refuted by VD himself.

Advertisement

Now as per the latest reports, the duo is all set to get married to each other sooner than you expect. Hold your breath as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal may tie the knot on January 24, 2021.

Advertisement

As per Pinkvilla, the big fat wedding will happen in Alibaug and family and relatives are geared up for it. That’s not it, the actor’s mom and dad have sent e-invites and have also reportedly asked the close ones to block their dates from Jan 22 to Jan 25. More details of the wedding plans are out too. It’s being said that the Sangeet ceremony will happen on 22nd Jan and Mehendi will happen on 23rd.

As the preparations of the wedding are in full swing, a source has been quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it’s happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan’s Wedding. It’s going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 which directly released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by David Dhawan, the film had Sara Ali Khan opposite him.

Varun Dhawan recently shared his mantra of success as he urged everyone to go get what is theirs.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram where he flaunts washboard abs in a shirtless pose, wearing black basketball shorts, against the backdrop of a bright blue sky and the ocean.

“Go get what’s yours,” he wrote.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Bollywood.

Must Read: Sonu Sood Opens Up On His Meeting With Sharad Pawar: “We Didn’t Talk About My Dispute With BMC”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube