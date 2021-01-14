Kajol is all set to make her OTT debut with Renuka Shahane’s Tribhanga. Starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, this Netflix film delves on the interpersonal dynamics between three women of the same family who belong to three different generations. Recently, the actress opened up about her character Anu.

While talking about her onscreen personality, the Fanaa actress drew similarities to real life and spoke about being brought up with the value of gender equality. She also revealed that she is passing the lesson to daughter Nysa. Read it all below.

Netflix’s Tribhanga talks about the challenges the three women face as they try to meet societal expectations. Keeping in mind how women battle judgments daily, Kajol revealed to Mid-Day that she is fortunate to be raised in an environment that advocated gender equality.

Kajol said, “My father [Shomu Mukherjee] was against me getting married at 24. He said that I should work more before I tie the knot. My mom [Tanuja] was my biggest supporter, and told me to go with my gut. I have been lucky that everybody around has always stood up for me. So, I did exactly what I wanted to do. I didn’t have to face patriarchy. Or maybe I faced it without realising, because I can be oblivious in some situations.”

Having two strong female voices – grandmother Shobhna Samarth and mother Tanuja – guiding her, Kajol says she has imparted the lessons of being true to one’s personality to daughter Nysa. The Dilwale actress said, “My mother made me independent, and my daughter is as independent as I am. She is [liberated] in her opinions.”

Talking about her character, Anu in Tribhanga, Kajol said, “Anu feels love, hate and passion deeply — a trait I relate to. Though it was tiring to play her, it was not difficult to understand her.” She further jokingly added, “If I don’t filter my words, Anu is 10 steps ahead of me [in that regard].”

The DDLJ actress also opened up about shooting Tribhanga with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Calling it a novel experience, she said, “The best thing about being on set with such strong women was that there was no insecurity.”

