Nysa, daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, turned photographer for a change and clicked a stunning picture of her mother.

In an Instagram picture Kajol posted, she is seen posing in a midnight blue Indian ensemble. She completed her look with minimal make-up and chose to leave her hair open.

On the image, Kajol wrote: “When it’s all about the light… Courtesy NyD.”

Kajol recently revealed she has started working on a knitting project, and that she is obsessed with needles. The actress shared a picture of a sweater she is making on Instagram Stories, and wrote: “Project for the month of November!”

“Obsessed with my needles,” she added.

Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with “Tribhanga”, a drama set in Mumbai. The OTT film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day. The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

