Anupam Kher recently opened up about the tough times he faced when he came to Mumbai to become an actor. The two time National award-winner, who earned worldwide fame, spoke about the hardships he faced before achieving fame and recognition.

Advertisement

Talking to popular Instagram Page Humans of Bombay, the Saransh actor revealed that he came to Mumbai with just Rs 37 in his hand and was armed with his other’s values. He also spoke about the influence his mother has had on him. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Reminiscing his growing up years, Anupam Kher said, “I have vivid memories of Mom dropping me to school. Before leaving, she’d say, ‘Your best day is today.’ And as a kid, I believed it. It helped me dream; made me forget how poor we were. Papa only made 90 Rs. a month, so Mom had to sell her jewellery to put us into good schools. But I was terrible at studies, so Mom was worried. If Papa was lenient, she’d say, ‘Zyada tareef mat karo’; she wanted to keep us focused.”

The post which was shared online by Humans of Bombay also had several pictures and videos of Anupam Kher and his mother. Some of them were from his personal collection. The actor routinely shared videos of his mother on social media with a hashtag ‘Dulari Rocks’.

Speaking about those videos, Anupam Kher said, “Once, while she was saying something, I filmed her without her knowledge & posted it online–it went viral! So, I started uploading her videos regularly. She didn’t know she was being filmed, so she’d talk about everything under the sun–be it her bahu ki burai or her hair fall problem. Soon, she became so popular that random people would ask– ‘How is #dularirocks?’ And Mom didn’t know about it until people started recognising her on the streets–they’d ask for selfies!” Take a look at the post below:

Anupam Kher also revealed that he never said to his mother about sleeping on platforms at times, while his mother also underwent an operation without letting her son know.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Announces The Sequel ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, To Be Based On The Queen Of Kashmir

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube