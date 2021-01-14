Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are proud parents of little munchkin now. They welcomed their daughter on January 11, and the world has been celebrating the power couple’s new phase. While on that, the latest update says that Anushka, who is still in the hospital might get discharged this week itself. There are also more details about the same. Read on to know more.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli, in his post where he announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy, requested people to give them their privacy. The couple has also requested the paparazzi to not click their daughter. Not just that, the paparazzi have also promised that they won’t go against the power couples will and refrain from clicking the new member of the Sharma-Kohli family.

Making news now is the latest update by Bollywood Hungama. It states that Anushka Sharma will be discharged from Breach Candy Hospital this week. It is also being said that she will leave for home in the night to avoid paparazzi attention.

A source close to the development said, “Anushka Sharma will be getting discharged later this week, and checkout may happen at night to avoid the paparazzi. She plans to take a different car in order to make sure they don’t get much photogs’ attention. In order to ensure this goes smoothly, security will be tightened when she plans to leave from the back gate of the Breach Candy Hospital.”

Meanwhile in the note that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wrote to the paparazzi, they said, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child, and we need your help and support.“

The couple added, “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

