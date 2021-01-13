Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday presented a copy of his latest book Your Best Day Is Today to superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

Anupam shared photographs with Big B from the sets of his TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on his verified Instagram account.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher wrote: “It was my privilege and honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians all over the world @amitabhbachchan. He is so encouraging and generous with his compliments. Loved his sentence, ‘how do you manage to do so many things together? I must learn from you.’ I desperately wanted to reply, Amit ji, why are you pulling my leg? Jai Ho! #Legend #MegaStar #Kbc #Humbled.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, Anupam Kher presented a copy of his book to noted author Ruskin Bond at the latter’s residence in Mussoorie.

Anupam will soon feature in the upcoming political drama The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

What are your thoughts on Anupam Kher’s new book? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Was ‘Thrown Back’ By ‘Salman Khan Style Direction’ By Ali Abbas Zafar In Tandav, But There’s A Plot Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube