Death In Bollywood: BBC Documentary Based On Jiah Khan’s Demise Gets A Thumbs Up From The Audience
The mystery behind Jiah Khan’s controversial demise still stays undisclosed, and there is no final answer in sight. Yesterday we saw BBC’s new documentary series Death In Bollywood make headlines across the globe and the attention was once again brought to Khan’s death in unusual circumstances. The first episode that released on Monday attracted over 700K viewers and was a trending subject. As the documentary now reaches many corners of the world (excluding India), the viewers in unison are saying they are shattered. Below is what the Twitterati has to say about it.

For the unversed, Death In Bollywood traces the controversial death of Jiah Khan the reason behind which as per her family is still undisclosed. The three part documentary saw the release of its first episode on Monday. But sadly it is not available for the Indian audience as of yet. But it seems like it is a promising one. People who had the privilege to watch the show have flooded Twitter with their reaction.

Defining the first episode of Death In Bollywood, many wrote that they were heartbroken and that the tragedy took the actor away. Not just that many while on that many called the documentary a right step in a proper direction to unfold this mystery that has been haunting us for the past 7 years.

A Twitter user wrote, Watching the first part of #DeathInBollywood and I feel heartbroken for Jiah and her family. She was just 16 when she performed in Nishabd and heavily glamorised and sexualised from then on. Her missing tracksuit and the unlocked and wiped phone is terrifying.” And another wrote, “#DeathInBollywood @ObserverUK @BBCThisWorld Thank u 4 the telecast of this much needed documentary.Bullywood has become a cartel of Drugs, child sex trafficking,Mafia activities.SSR’s/Jiah’s murders have brought a revolution in India & there is a Mass Boycott of this institution.”

Here are a few reactions compiled:

Let us know your review of the same if you have seen the first episode of Jiah Khan’s BBC documentary Death In Bollywood, in the comments section below.

