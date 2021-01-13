The mystery behind Jiah Khan’s controversial demise still stays undisclosed, and there is no final answer in sight. Yesterday we saw BBC’s new documentary series Death In Bollywood make headlines across the globe and the attention was once again brought to Khan’s death in unusual circumstances. The first episode that released on Monday attracted over 700K viewers and was a trending subject. As the documentary now reaches many corners of the world (excluding India), the viewers in unison are saying they are shattered. Below is what the Twitterati has to say about it.

For the unversed, Death In Bollywood traces the controversial death of Jiah Khan the reason behind which as per her family is still undisclosed. The three part documentary saw the release of its first episode on Monday. But sadly it is not available for the Indian audience as of yet. But it seems like it is a promising one. People who had the privilege to watch the show have flooded Twitter with their reaction.

Defining the first episode of Death In Bollywood, many wrote that they were heartbroken and that the tragedy took the actor away. Not just that many while on that many called the documentary a right step in a proper direction to unfold this mystery that has been haunting us for the past 7 years.

A Twitter user wrote, Watching the first part of #DeathInBollywood and I feel heartbroken for Jiah and her family. She was just 16 when she performed in Nishabd and heavily glamorised and sexualised from then on. Her missing tracksuit and the unlocked and wiped phone is terrifying.” And another wrote, “#DeathInBollywood @ObserverUK @BBCThisWorld Thank u 4 the telecast of this much needed documentary.Bullywood has become a cartel of Drugs, child sex trafficking,Mafia activities.SSR’s/Jiah’s murders have brought a revolution in India & there is a Mass Boycott of this institution.”

Here are a few reactions compiled:

Watched #DeathInBollywood & my biggest takeaway is that Jiah Khan’s death was absolutely tragic. Such a vibrant young woman who potentially had a long career ahead of her. As for her death itself there are so many unanswered questions. Suicide or murder? Who knows?#JiahKhan — Natasha Akhtar (@Natasha_Akhtar) January 13, 2021 Jiah Khan’s death & criminal investigations shows how corrupt & exploitative the Bollywood industry is. The industry has a lot of dark dark secrets and I wouldn’t be surprised with their involvement in her passing, Whether murder or abetment to suicide #DeathInBollywood — ＺＡＨＲＡＨ (@zaraahfam) January 13, 2021 Jiah Khan’s death & criminal investigations shows how corrupt & exploitative the Bollywood industry is. The industry has a lot of dark dark secrets and I wouldn’t be surprised with their involvement in her passing, Whether murder or abetment to suicide #DeathInBollywood — ＺＡＨＲＡＨ (@zaraahfam) January 13, 2021 All I can say about Death in Bollywood is that Aditya Pancholi wants to wring Rabia Khan’s neck… A tragedy … both Jiah’s and Sooraj’s life ruined. Nobody will ever unearth the truth in corrupt India and scandalous Bollywood — Tweet Puneet (@TennisPuneet) January 13, 2021 Watching the first part of #DeathInBollywood and I feel heartbroken for Jiah and her family. She was just 16 when she performed in Nishabd and heavily glamorised and sexualised from then on. Her missing tracksuit and the unlocked and wiped phone is terrifying. 🥺 — 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐚 💫 (@_MSalhotra) January 12, 2021 Very sad documentary #DeathInBollywood . Very conflicted on which version could be the truth. The mothers behaviour over the years is very strange, very pushy and her response to her daughters rape at 14, not for her to brush under the carpet! — Nuttytart (@chets14) January 12, 2021

Let us know your review of the same if you have seen the first episode of Jiah Khan’s BBC documentary Death In Bollywood, in the comments section below.

