Anupam Kher is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. We know him for doing amazing roles in cult movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and more. In a recent episode on his podcast, the veteran actor has opened up about a horrifying dating experience where the food landed all over his body. Read the scoop to know more about the date.

Advertisement

Recounting the experience, Anupam Kher said, “The whole time we had been there, I hadn’t wanted to make a scene. And now, here I was, sweet corn chicken soup in my lap, gravy dribbling down my shirt, hakka noodles dangling from my head.”

Advertisement

“I looked like a traditional Indian bridegroom wearing a sehra, the wedding headdress. But unlike the sehra, which adds a royal splendour to the groom’s overall looks, my dinner was on my head, which felt a little less dignified. I got up quietly and left the restaurant. In my shocked state, I forgot to pay the bill. As I walked home, I thought to myself, as I shook the soup out of my ears, ‘Is this what love is supposed to feel like?’ So, I did what any confused boy would do, I set off to become a monk,” Anupam Kher added.

Sharing the sneak peek of the podcast, Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter, “Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date…I had to go to an ashram to recover. I’ll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the centre of the world.” Have a look at Anupam’s tweet here.

Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date…I had to go to an ashram to recover. I’ll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world.❣😍 #AnupamCares @iheartpodcast @mhattikudur@morgan_lavoie@jwellest pic.twitter.com/XAVOw5aJWo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 28, 2020

Well, in case you are having a bad day, we hope Anupam Kher’s story has made you feel better. For more updates on your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Becomes 2nd Worst Rated Film On IMDb, Only After Sadak 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube