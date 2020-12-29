Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with Atrangi Re. The cast including Akshay Kumar and Dhanush is in Agra for the shoot. With New Year around the corner, fans have been curious to know how the Coolie No 1 actress plans to spend the day! Koimoi has some exclusive details.

We recently spoke to Sara Ali Khan about her latest release Coolie No 1. The actress also spoke to us about Varun Dhawan being termed as today’s Govinda, leading a solo film amongst other things. But what has grabbed our eyeballs is her self-obsession and it’s unmissable.

Asked about how Sara Ali Khan plans to spend the New Year’s, the beauty said that it’s going to be with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. But there remains a twist to what all of them would be doing on a festive night!

Sara Ali Khan shared, “I’ll be hopefully done shooting for Atrangi Re. I’ll be home with my mother and my brother. I will be making them watch Coolie No 1 for the fifth time because I’m an obsessive kind of person!”

Well, that definitely has left us in splits but we love her candidness.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan spoke to us about how she’s become a bit of greedy ever since she bagged Atrangi Re. The actress now wants to play meaty role irrespective of her being the lead or a supporting character.

“I don’t know, it’s never about that for me. My career for me has never been about, ‘aaj commercial film karte hai, kal serious ya parso solo film karte hai or Ranveer (Singh) ke sath karte hai.’ Aisa nahi hota. Mere liye hamesha ye hota hai ki agar koi mujhe koi kahaani sunaye, and mujhe lagta hai ye kahani mujhe suhani hai. Ab wo chahe wo kahaani mai akeli suna rahi hu yam era chota hissa hai ya bohot bada hai – at the end of the day, I do want to tell good and relevant stories,” she said.

