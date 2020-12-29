Ankita Lokhande is on top of the world as far as her personal life is concerned. She recently celebrated her birthday in a grand way in presence of close family and friends. Rashami Desai, Sandip Ssingh, boyfriend Vicky Jain were amongst others in presence. But the trolls regarding Sushant Singh Rajput row refuses to come to an end!

For the unversed, Ankita is being targeted a lot lately. It all began as she continues to move on in life post the Sushant row. The Pavitra Rishta actress had left no stone unturned to support her ex-boyfriend’s family in the death case. She refuted a lot of claims made by Rhea Chakraborty and others that maligned SSR’s image.

However, Sushant Singh Rajput fans fail to understand that life moves on. They have been trolling Ankita Lokhande and mentioning how she has forgotten the late actor. Just not that, many even threatened to dislike and ban her upcoming work. The actress ever since has been sharing cryptic posts on social media.

Adding to the list is yet another headstrong caption. Ankita Lokhande yesterday shared a picture of herself in a white look and she looked nothing less than a greek goddess. Yes, this is the same outfit she wore when she performer and paid a dance tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at an award function.

“Girl, Learn to be ok with people not knowing your side of the story. You have nothing to prove to ANYONE. Designed and styled by @anusoru @nidhikurda,” Ankita captioned her post.

Well, that truly seems to be a motivation for herself and a clap back at all the trolls asking her to justify her actions.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande recently conducted a live session and shared how meditation has helped her over the rough phase. She also asked a troll to unfollow her after he called her out during the session.

