Ankita Lokhande is currently in the headlines but not for very favourable reasons. As the actress moves on in life post the heart-breaking Sushant Singh Rajput row, SSR fans refuse to accept this. Time and again, the Pavitra Rishta actress is bashed on social media over not missing the late actor anymore. This time is no different!

The actress recently celebrated her 36th birthday in a grand manner. Boyfriend Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai, Sandip Ssingh were amongst others present at the bash. However, many Sushant Singh Rajput fans did not take this very well. They trolled Ankita for holding grand celebrations within months of SSR’s demise.

But Ankita Lokhande is a warrior too. None of it stops her from sharing her favourite moments on Instagram. The recent one adding to the list are her memories from a Goa vacation. Vicky Jain along with her sister and other family members could be seen in a string of photographs shared by the actress.

In one of the pictures, Ankita Lokhande was seen sitting on Vicky Jain’s lap as she posed for a picture. She wore floral red shirt and a pair of hot pants, which perfectly matched the beach vibe. “We are family 😎 Who all r interested to go again ☺️???? raise ur hand 🖐 goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,” she captioned the post.

Many trolls took to the comment section and slammed the Manikarnika beauty yet again.

“Not interested,” wrote a user.

Another wrote, “Bad photography bad angle”

An alleged Sushant Singh Rajput fan threatened as he wrote, “Janta aapko jawab aapke next project me degi 😀😀😀😊….aap chup hi raho acha hain aapke liye”

“Sushant sir ke jane ke baad ..mene aapko itna active dekha insta par …our itna happy bhi ….humko yh baat se problem ni ..but aapke true colour..ssr ke family ko ni dekhte hain esa kiya jaadu kiya hua hain unpar….aap ssr ke ghar par bethi ho Akita ji 😉….btw janta ko jarur jawab degi aapke project me ..aap mat dena kabhi 🤣🤣….don’t worry best of luck,” wrote another.

Check out the post below:

More power to Ankita Lokhande for standing strong against the trolls!

