Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan went on to win hearts as brothers in the Karan Johar directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. The pairing is till date loved and can be a benchmark for brother goals. But what if we tell that the two were all set to collaborate again for a Farah Khan movie but Roshan turned it down. The project was none other than Main Hoon Na. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know more about this tea that you surely don’t want to miss this morning.

Main Hoon Na directed by Farah Khan was her entry to direction, and the film had a starry ensemble. The Shah Rukh Khan lead the pack also featured Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty and others. The character in question today is that of Zayed who plays SRK’s (Ram) brother Laxman aka Lucky.

As per an ETimes report, Zayed Khan was not Farah Khan’s first choice to play Lucky. It was Hrithik Roshan. The report states that the actor turned the film down and rejected the offer to play Shah Rukh Khan’s younger brother. The portal says that the reason was papa Rakesh Roshan wanted Hrithik to concentrate more on solo projects and not get involved in ensembles.

Well, Hrithik Roshan’s loss turned out to be Zayed Khan’s gain who went on to play Lucky with such ease that it became his USP. Main Hoon Na, that released back in 2004, has been a success story for Farah and everyone involved with the movie.

Meanwhile, this is not the only time Farah has wanted to work with Hrithik Roshan. In the most recent past, it was said that the filmmaker wanted to rope in Roshan for the Satte Pe Satta remake. The buzz around the casting coupe gathered eyeballs in no time but died down soon after speculating gazillion names. There was no confirmation from either side and at this point is the film being made anymore is the first question.

