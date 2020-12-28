Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday announced that her Twitter account has been hacked. Farah further informed that her Instagram account was also hacked but her husband Shirish Kunder has restored it.

Advertisement

Farah also warned netizens to avoid replying to any message coming from her account in order to prevent their own accounts from getting hacked.

Advertisement

“My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too,” Farah Khan wrote on Instagram.

Talking about her hacked Instagram account getting restored, Farah Khan informed: “This is true! My instagram was also hacked n many dm s could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too.”

Just a few days ago, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram account was hacked. However, the account was restored within a day after the actress lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police.

What are your thoughts on Farah Khan’s social media accounts getting hacked? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Niece Ayat Sharma With A 6-Tier Cake; See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube