AR Rahman, nicknamed as “Mozart of Madras”, has lost his mother Kareema Begum today. The music composer took to social media and confirmed the news of his mother passing away. Reportedly. she has been unwell for quite some time and breathed her last in Chennai.

Oscar and Grammy award-winning music composer was very close to his mother, who was married to Rajagopala Kulashekharan, an Indian music composer who primarily worked for the Malayalam film industry. Confirming the news, the music maestro simply shared a picture of his mother on Twitter without any text.

As soon as AR Rahman shared the picture of her mother on Twitter, condolences began pouring in. Director Mohan Raja wrote, “Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace (sic).”

Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 28, 2020

Director and film producer Shekhar Kapur also paid condolences to AR Rahman’s mother and wrote, “Your heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with an inner strength , an inner resilience and belief .. that I have seen and admired for long. Stay strong, my friend..”

Your heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with an inner strength , an inner resilience and belief .. that I have seen and admired for long. Stay strong, my friend .. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 28, 2020

Another popular music composer Salim Merchant also tweeted, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un Folded hands Very sorry for your loss AR. We pray that Amma gets Jannat-Ul-firdaus Folded hands”

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un 🙏 Very sorry for your loss AR. We pray that Amma gets Jannat-Ul-firdaus 🙏 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, in an old interview with Chennai Times, AR Rahman had said that his mother has musically inclined and that she is much higher than him in spiritually. He said, “She has music instincts. Spiritually she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions. For instance, her decision of making me take up music. She made me leave school in Class XI and take up music and it was her conviction that music is the line for me.”

He also revealed that his father passed away when he was nine and since then he was raised by his mother Kareema (born Kasturi). While their relationship was not like in movies hugging each other, they had immense respect for each other.

