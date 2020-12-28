2020 has been a bad year for entertainment fraternity. The year has witnessed the deaths of many talented filmmakers and actors. Recently, Bollywood cinematographer Ishwar Bidri’s demise news has shocked everyone. He was famous for working in Andaz Apna Apna, Border and many other films.

The veteran cinematographer was 87 and suffered a cardiac arrest when his entire family was at a marriage function. The notable cinematographer was immediately rushed to the hospital; however, he couldn’t make it. Ishwar Bidri’s son Sanjeev Bidri has confirmed the news.

About Ishwar Bidri’s demise, Sanjeev told PTC, “He suffered a cardiac arrest when we were at a marriage function in Belgaum, Karnataka on December 20. We immediately rushed him to KLES Hospital. He again suffered a cardiac arrest at the hospital and given his age, it led to multiple health issues. He passed away today (Sunday) at 9.50 am.”

Ishwar Bidri shared a special bond with filmmaker JP Dutta and the two had collaborated on several projects like Yateem, Hathyar, Batwara and Border. JP Dutta got emotional in an interview with PTC. He said, “It has been a very long journey, we started in 1976. My first film Sarhad never got to see the light of the day. Then we worked on Ghulami, Yateem, Batwara, Hathyar, and Border. He was a decent, honest man. He has one of the most hardworking cameramen I ever worked with. Coming from Guru Dutt sahab’s school of cinema, he was a great asset to me. I was much junior to him. He had seen me growing up as a filmmaker and my entire journey. He would keep dropping by at the office for a cup of tea. He was like family.”

