Actor-politician Luv Sinha, is back to chasing Bollywood dreams after his recent attempt at politics in the Bihar elections. Luv says he wishes to play a supervillain on screen.

Luv is the brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor-politician, Shatrughan Sinha. He made his debut as a Bollywood hero with Raj Kanwar’s 2010 release “Sadiyaan”, which flopped despite the presence of Rekha, Hema Malini and Rishi Kapoor. He was also seen in JP Dutta’s 2018 war drama Paltan, which fared below expectation, too.

Now, Luv Sinha has revealed on social media that he would love to be the villain of Krrish 4, or reprise the role his father memorably played in Subhash Ghai’s 1978 release, “Vishwanath”.

Check out the post shared by Luv Sinha below:

“I have written this before but my dream role is to play supervillain or anti Hero putting this out there I would love to play the negative lead in Krrish 4 or play the lead role in the remake of Vishwanath. #2021goals,” wrote Luv, on his Instagram page.

“I think negative character challenges any actor and personally for me I’hv always been interested in playing a negative character because it allows you to explore different emotions and different shades of your own personality. Also it gives you a break from playing positive character all the time,” he added.

The actor was recently spotted in Kashmir Valley on location hunting along with the producer Nicky Bhagnani for an upcoming project.

