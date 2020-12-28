Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Bollywood has been caught by a trend of recreating old famous songs. In the past some years, we have seen hundreds of old songs being recreated and 2020 was no different.

There were many attempts to bring the old tracks back to trend. While some of them were successful, others proved to be let down. Today we are here to nominate some of the best attempts of 2020 and you’ll have to vote for the best one. The winner will be honoured with Koimoi Audience Poll 2020 Award.

1) Gallan Kardi (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman was one of the early releases of 2020. Starring Saif Ali Khan in lead along with Tabu in an important role, the film also marked the debut of Alaya F.

Gallan Kardi from JJ was one of the best recreations of the year as far as modern Bollywood music is concerned. The makers recreated Jazzy B’s super hit Punjabi song along with Jyotica Tangri, Mumzy Stranger, composers Prem & Hardeep.

2) Ye Dooriyan (Love Aaj Kal)

Ye Dooriyan from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2020 is one of the rare musical recreations which touch your soul instantly. The original song was a part of Love Aaj Kal (2009) and this one if not better is an ideal recreation. The lyrics of Irshad Kamil are relevant to the current time and very deep. Pritam’s music and Mohit Chauhan’s vocals make you nostalgic as well as emotional.

3) Arey Pyaar Kar Le (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Another track of 2020 which is a good example of recreation. Arey Pyaar Kar Le is picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar’s characters in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The recreation of Bappi Lahiri’s song is done by Tanishk Bagchi. Bappi Lahiri and Ayushmann have given the vocals. The rap has been sung by Ikka.

4) Husnn Hai Suhaana (Coolie No. 1)

Coolie No 1 (1995) had some of the most entertaining tracks of that time. In the remake, the makers recreated a few songs and they sure hit the correct button. Husnn Hai Suhaana sung by Chandana Dixit & Abhijeet Bhattacharya, picturised on Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is one such example.

5) Hasina Pagal Deewani (Indoo Ki Jawani)

Mika’s super-hit Punjabi soundtrack, Saawan Pe Lag Gayi Aag was recreated as Hasina Pagal Deewani for Indoo Ki Jawani. The film was picturised on Kiara Advani and became popular all over again.

Polls Vote for your most favourite Bollywood song recreations of 2020 Gallan Kardi Lyrical (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Ye Dooriyan (Love Aaj Kal)

Arey Pyaar Kar Le (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Husnn Hai Suhaana (Coolie No. 1)

Hasina Pagal Deewani (Indoo Ki Jawani) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

